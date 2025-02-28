Two Jamestown Residents Among Seven Arrested For Drug Trafficking

Two Jamestown residents were arrested as part of a takedown of a drug trafficking operation in the Buffalo and Jamestown areas.

State Attorney General Letitia James announced her office’s Organized Crime Task Force partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Niagara Falls Police Department and seized:

Nearly one kilogram of cocaine worth $30,000

Over half a pound of methamphetamine worth $1,500

Over one ounce of fentanyl worth $1,600

More than $4,000 in cash

Seven people have been charged with 130 crimes in connection to their involvement in the operation. The charges include various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy.

The AG said the seven people charged are:

Dion Anderson , 44 years old of Buffalo, New York;

, 44 years old of Buffalo, New York; Ronnie Dupree , 47 years old of Buffalo, New York;

, 47 years old of Buffalo, New York; Devan Huntington , 30 years old of Jamestown, New York;

, 30 years old of Jamestown, New York; Antwain Jackson , 48 years old of Buffalo, New York;

, 48 years old of Buffalo, New York; Sabrina Leeper , 50 years old of Jamestown, New York;

, 50 years old of Jamestown, New York; Kenneth Pringle , 50 years old of Niagara Falls, New York; and

, 50 years old of Niagara Falls, New York; and David Vaughn, 26 years old of Buffalo, New York

Dupree was allegedly the central figure of the operation and is accused of purchasing large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from Anderson, Pringle, Jackson, and others. Dupree and Jackson allegedly traveled from Buffalo to Jamestown to meet customers and make sales. Anderson allegedly sold cocaine out of his home in Buffalo and provided cocaine to Vaughn and others.

Other members of the trafficking network, including Huntington and Leeper, allegedly received various types of drugs from Jackson.

According to the AG, if convicted on the top counts, Pringle faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, Dupree faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison, Anderson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and Jackson, Huntington, Leeper, and Vaughn face maximum sentences of 10 years in prison.