Two Jamestown Residents Charged With Animal Cruelty, Endangering The Welfare Of A Child

Two Jamestown residents have been arrested on animal cruelty charges and endangering the welfare of a child.

Jamestown Police report officers responded to a west side residence at 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 7 on a request from the Department of Development for assistance. During the investigation, officers discovered a three-year old child living in deplorable and hazardous conditions. They also located three dogs that appeared to be malnourished and being kept without accessible food or water. Animal Control removed the dogs from the residence and arrangements were made to ensure the child’s safety.

32-year old Amber Peru was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of A Child and three counts of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance. 33-year old David Burkhart III also was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, one count of 7th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance. Peru and Burkhart were taken to the City Jail to await arraignment.