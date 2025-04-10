Two Jamestown Women Charged With Narcotics Conspiracy

Two Jamestown women have been charged in U.S. District Court with narcotics conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 24-year old Sabrina Flores a/k/a Notorious Marie and 45-year old Sandra Pavlock a/k/a Sondra L. Pavlock were arrested and charged in separate criminal complaints with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti stated that according to the complaints, Flores and Pavlock have been identified by law enforcement as associates of Zaid Mendoza, who, along with others, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of narcotics conspiracy and sex trafficking. Search warrants executed on Facebook accounts recovered multiple conversations between Flores and Zaid, Pavlock and Zaid, and others, discussing drug trafficking and sex trafficking activities. Flores and Pavlock conversed with Zaid and others regarding the sale and use of narcotics, including heroin and fentanyl, in the Jamestown area.