Two New Student Members Welcomed To Jamestown School Board

Two new ex-officio members have been welcomed to the Jamestown School Board.

Jamestown High School seniors Hayden Langford and Isaac Rosenfeld will serve as student members of the School Board during the 2025-26 school year.

The students’ appointment comes by virtue of their role as public relations officers for the JHS Kappa Alpha Tau chapter of the National Honor Society.

Hayden Langford, son of Ben and Lisa Langford, is both a musician and student-athlete at JHS. He is a member of the A Cappella Choir, Madrigal Singers, concert band, marching band, and musical. He also is a member of the varsity tennis team.

Isaac Rosenfeld, the son of Erika Dunning and Seth Rosenfeld, runs cross country and indoor/outdoor track throughout the school year. He enjoys snowboarding as a member of Ski Club and is also a member of the JHS chapter of Key Club. Outside of school, he works as a cashier and team member at the Fluvanna Avenue Save-A-Lot.