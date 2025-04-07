Two Ohio Women Arrested For Bringing Meth Into Chautauqua County

Two Akron, Ohio women have been arrested for trafficking meth into Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that County Narcotics Investigators assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency with the arrest of 26-year old Celina Serva and 46-year old Leslie Carnes.

The agencies had been investigating methamphetamine drug trafficking from Akron, OH to the Jamestown area for the past three years. Information was received that a large quantity of methamphetamine was being transported to the Jamestown area on Thursday. Investigators were able to locate the vehicle and patrol officers from Jamestown Police Department and the County sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at a residence in Celoron. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of over 2 pounds of methamphetamine. Serva was charged with Possession with Intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was arraigned in the U.S. District Court in Buffalo on April 4. 46-year old Leslie Carnes was charged with 7th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Ellicott Town Court.

Authorities continue to ask members of the community to call and report suspicious or narcotics related activity within their neighborhoods. For the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators Tip line call either 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420, for the Jamestown Police Department Tip line call 716-483-8477 and for the Dunkirk Police Department Tip line call 716-363-0313.