Two Oscar Nominated Films Coming To The Reg

Two Oscar nominated films are coming to the Reg Lenna in the next week.

Saturday, March 1, a 4:00 p.m. matinee will feature Best Picture contender, The Brutalist. Academy Awards Best Actor nominee Adrien Brody stars in the flim about post-war visionary architect László Toth after he arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet. The Brutalist is rated R and is 215 minutes long, including an intermission. The film is nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu will be shown at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 5. It is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. Nosferatu is rated R and is 132 minutes long. The film is nominated for 4 Academy Awards.

Tickets for most Movies at The Reg are $8 in-person at the box office, and $10 online at reglenna.com and by phone at 716-484-7070.