U.S. Air Force Heritage Of America Brass Band Performing Free Concert At The Reg

The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Brass Band will perform a free concert at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts on May 21.

For over 75 years, the band has represented the Air Force with musical and military distinction. Members bring music to audiences in live concerts and to the nation in televised events such as “The Today Show” and the DESERT STORM National Victory Parade, as well as presidential inaugural events. Through their music, the band commemorates the contributions of the nation’s veterans.

From breathtaking orchestral transcriptions to toe-tapping jazz standards and heart-stirring patriotic favorites, Heritage Brass delivers a diverse and unforgettable performance.

The performance, sponsored by Northwest Bank, is at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 21.

Tickets and reservations are not required for this performance. Seating is general admission. For more information visit reglenna.com.