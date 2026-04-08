U.S. Forest Service Regional HQ Moving To Warren, PA

The U.S. Forest Service’s regional headquarters is moving to Warren, Pennsylvania.

The move is part of a major reorganization of the Forest service that also involves moving its national headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City, Utah.

The service also is dissolving their long-standing, nine-region national arrangement and instead establishing fifteen new, generally smaller, regions around the country.

The Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania will no longer be included in the Eastern Region headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rather, it will be part of a new “Mid‑Atlantic/New England State” region.

The Mid-Atlantic/New England State region will include: Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.