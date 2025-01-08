U.S Postal Services Offices To Close Thursday To Honor Jimmy Carter

All U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on Thursday to honor Jimmy Carter.

The closure is part of an observance following the passing of the 39th president, who died on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

The decision, announced last week, came after President Joe Biden announced a National Day of Mourning and a one-day closure of federal agencies and departments. January 9 is designated as a national day of reflection on Carter’s contributions to public service, peace and humanitarian efforts.

Biden wrote in the executive order, “All executive departments and agencies of the federal government shall be closed on January 9, 2025, as a mark of respect for James Earl Carter Jr., the thirty-ninth President of the United States.”

President Donald Trump declared a similar day of mourning following President George H.W. Bush’s death in 2018, when post offices were also closed.

Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, was recognized for his post-presidential work with Habitat for Humanity, his efforts to broker peace in the Middle East and his commitment to human rights. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. Following his death last year, many public institutions have sought to find ways to honor him.

The closure, which affects mail delivery and postal services, will also impact Amazon deliveries done through the post office.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will also be closed Thursday, as well as all executive departments and agencies of the federal government. But, since this is not a federal holiday, businesses and banks are not required to close.