U.S. Senators Schumer, Gillibrand Calling On USDA To Purchase Concord Grape Juice

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase concord grape juice for use by domestic nutrition programs across the country.

Schumer made the request while visiting the Cornell Lake Erie Research and Extension Laboratory in the town of Portland Monday.

Earlier this year, Refresco suddenly canceled contracts with approximately 126 farmers across New York and Pennsylvania after they had already invested in preparing their vineyards for this season. Schumer and Gillibrand explained in a letter to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins that purchasing grapes for use by domestic nutrition programs will alleviate stress for Concord grape growers in Western New York who now do not have a buyer for their crops.

Section 32 funds are authorized by the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933 and used by USDA to purchase agricultural products, which are in turn used for nutrition programs such as the school lunch program. These “bonus buys” have been used by USDA in the past to stabilize agricultural markets, support communities, and deliver nutritious food to those who need it most. In fact, earlier this year, Schumer fought to secure exactly such a purchase by USDA to stabilize prices for New York grape farmers. Section 32 has also been deployed successfully for Concord grapes in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2017, and 2024.

Schumer explained farmers are also facing rising costs across the board. A recent report from New York State showed the state’s farmers faced increased expenses of $20,000 annually. According to a recent report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, the average farmer spent as much as $1,500 more to refill their farm’s on-site fuel tank compared to the same high point during the 2025 planting season. In New York, it cost $1,494 more to fill up a typical farm fuel tank, $199 more to fill up a typical grain truck, and $243 more to fill up a typical tractor compared to last year. The New York Farm Bureau revealed fertilizer prices have skyrocketed since last year, from approximately $400 a ton to $580 a ton, a more than 40% increase, with anhydrous ammonia now over $1,000 a ton. Farmers across the country have reported delaying or even forgoing fertilizer purchases due to cost spikes, leading them to plant fewer acres and risk future profits.

Chautauqua County is the leading grape-producing county in the state and the largest grape-growing county in the country outside of California. Every year, about 800 growers produce 150,000 tons or more of grapes on more than 22,000 acres on the Lake Erie Plain across northern Pennsylvania and Western New York. Products like juices and jellies that come from Concord grapes are processed locally and sold across the world. The Cornell Cooperative Extension estimates that the Lake Erie Grape Belt region supports about 2,000 jobs, contributes upwards of $300 million in economic impact, and supports a fruit and vegetable processing industry that employs over 5,000 workers.