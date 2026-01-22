UCAN Women & Children’s Shelter Plans Shared With Jamestown Planning Commission

Initial plans for the UCAN Women & Children’s Shelter have been shared with the Jamestown Planning Commission.

Architect Chris Cooke presented drawings and site plans to the Commission to outline how the former Jamestown Business College property will be renovated for reuse.

The outside architecture of the house will remain as it is with the first and second floors being renovated to include eight bedrooms, bathroom facilities, a shared living room space, and a warming kitchen.

Cooke said the house will be ADA compliant with a ramp providing access to the front as well as ADA compliant bathrooms on the first floor. He said a space behind the house will likely see a wood stockade fence installed around an area that will be used for outdoor play.

The shelter will be staffed 24-7 and have security features such as cameras.

Cooke said they hope to go out to bid this Spring, starting construction in the Summer, and be completed by this Fall.