Ultrapak Expanding Operations, Modernizing Dunkirk Facility

Ultrapak LLC is expanding its operations and modernizing its facility in the city of Dunkirk.

Empire State Development (ESD) said the $800,0000 project is being supported by up to $120,000 in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits. It will integrate advanced equipment to increase domestic production and reduce reliance on offshore manufacturing. Ultrapak expects to create approximately 10 new skilled jobs as a result of the expansion.

Since 1987, Ultrapak has been manufacturing heat-shrinkable sleeves which are used as decorative labels, tamper-evidence protection and unitizing. These sleeves largely serve the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. Located at 134 Franklin Ave, Ultrapak has a long-trusted history serving national accounts, ranging from startups to established brands. Beyond shrink sleeves, Ultrapak also serves the flexible packaging market with flexible pouches and with sleeve application services primarily for craft beverages.

The expansion centers on the acquisition of an additional printing press arriving from Japan later this year. This technology upgrade, once operational, is expected to double or triple Ultrapak’s manufacturing output over the next several years. Beyond the investment in technology, the facility will undergo renovations, including electrical and HVAC system upgrades to support the machinery. Building renovations and equipment installation are slated for completion by the end of 2026.

For additional Information about Ultrapak, visit https://www.ultrapak.us/.