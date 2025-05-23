Unitarian Church Giving Away Books During Memorial Day Parade

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will have their annual book giveaway during Jamestown’s Memorial Day Parade.

The giveaway will be held at Christ First United Methodist Church near Lakeview Cemetery.

Adults and children who are watching or participating in the parade are invited to stop by, choose a book to take home, and have a snack.

Inspired by research showing that growing up with more books in their home increases a child’s lifetime success, the UUCJ Social Justice Committee makes books available to children in the Jamestown community by giving them away for free.

The two book boxes in front of the church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue are also filled with books with one box for adults and one box for children. Anyone is welcome to take books of their choice any time.

For more Information about the UUCJ, visit UUJamestown.org or facebook.com/jamestownuu.