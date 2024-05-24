Unitarian Church Holding Book Giveaway During Jamestown Memorial Day Parade

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will be giving a books to children during the Jamestown Memorial Day Parade.

The Unitarians will have the book giveaway on Christ First United Methodist Church on Lakeview Avenue. Adults and children who are watching or participating in the parade are invited to stop by, choose a book to take home, and have a snack.

The free book giveaway is inspired by research showing that growing up with more books in their home increases a child’s lifetime success.

The church also has “adopted” Fletcher Elementary School’s kindergarten classes, providing each student with books three times during the school year.

The two book boxes in front of the church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue are currently filled with books; one is for adults and one for children. Anyone is welcome to take books of their choice any time.