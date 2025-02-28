Unitarian Church Welcomes Julie Anderson As Full-Time Pianist

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown is welcoming Julie Anderson as their full-time Sunday morning pianist.

UUCJ Interim President David Winner expressed the congregation’s enthusiasm when he said, “Julie has brought a sense of consistency to our Sunday mornings, choosing hymns to complement the messages of our various speakers and making lovely selections for the special music of her preludes, offertories and postludes.”

Anderson will bring a Hymn Sing to the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, March 2. She said the service is about the joy and meaning of music.

A graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a B.S. in Elementary Education with a music concentration, Anderson has taught music classes in public and private schools and is currently an instructor at Infinity Visual and Performing Arts. Since coming to Jamestown in 1989, she studied piano with Mrs. Helga Hulse for 14 years and performed in faculty recitals of Keyboard Instructors.

Retired Jamestown Community College chemistry professor Chuck Brininger, who has sung from childhood in high school, college and church choirs, as well as Chautauqua Chamber Singers and the CMP (Community Music Project) Chorale, is the March 2 service leader.

All are welcome to the service at 1255 Prendergast Avenue. To participate virtually, use the link at UUJamestown.org/calendar.

To learn more about the UUCJ, visit UUJamestown.org or facebook.com/JamestownUU.