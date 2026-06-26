Unitarian Universalist Church Awards T. Richard Parker Award To Justin Hubbard

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown has awarded Justin Hubbard the 2026 T. Richard Parker Award for Social Justice.

Board President David Winner made the presentation for Hubbard’s founding and leadership of the Jamestown Justice Coalition (JJC). The mission of the JJC is “Pursuing recognition, dignity, and equity for people in our community and promoting justice and democracy for all.”

A civics teacher at Salamanca High School, Hubbard received the national American Civic Education Teacher Award in 2022. He has been a panelist, presenter and keynote speaker for a variety of organizations including the NYS Bar Association, NYS Education Department Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Columbia University Teachers College, and many others. The Jamestown Community College graduate earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SUNY Fredonia.

The Parker Award was established in 1985 as a memorial to T. Richard Parker, a significant leader of the then Unitarian Church of Jamestown who died suddenly.

Following the award presentation, Hubbard shared his personal history and values, saying how the Black Lives Matter rally in Jamestown’s Dow Park in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd motivated him to start the Jamestown Justice Coalition.

A list of all Parker Award recipients can be found at UUJamestown.org/ParkerAward.

Learn more about the UUCJ at UUJamestown.org and on their Facebook page, Facebook.com/JamestownUU. For information on the Jamestown Justice Coalition, visit their website at JamestownJusticeCoalition.org or follow on Facebook.com/JamestownJusticeCoalition.