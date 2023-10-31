Unitarian Universalist Church Holding Halloween Book Giveaway Tonight

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will host their annual Halloween Book Giveaway during Jamestown’s Trick or Treat hours tonight.

The church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue will be open for kids, teens, and adults to enjoy treats, choose books from a large selection for all ages, and do a simple craft.

The two book boxes in front of the church building—one for children and one for adults—are filled with books that are free for the taking.

There is parking behind the church.

For more information, visit UUJamestown.org.