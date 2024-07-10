United Arts Appeal Awards Grants To Five Local Organizations

Five local organizations have been awarded grants from the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County‘s Projects Pool Grants Program.

This year’s awardees are:

– Audubon Community Nature Center: “Wonder-Filled Community Art Project”

– Falconer Public Library: “Music to Remember”

– Fredonia Middle School: “Free Art Vending Machine”

– Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County: “Art of Recovery Exhibit”

– Myers Memorial Library: “Drop In Art”

In addition to providing operating support for six of the county’s larger arts organizations, the UAA makes these annual grant awards for artistic projects. To apply, organizations must have nonprofit status; individual artists must have been Chautauqua County residents for at least one year and can work in any artistic discipline.

After being screened for eligibility and fulfillment of requirements, applications are reviewed by an advisory panel compiled of artists and community leaders. Their recommendations are then reviewed for approval by the United Arts Appeal board.

United Arts Appeal organizations include the Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet, Community Music Project, 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center, Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown, and the Western New York Chamber Orchestra.

Contributions to support the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County can be made by sending a check to United Arts Appeal, P.O. Box 754, Jamestown, New York 14702. For more information, visit UnitedArtsAppeal.org.