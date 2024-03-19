United Arts Appeal Seeking Applications For Grant Program

The United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County is now accepting applications for its 2024 Projects Pool Grants Program.

Chautauqua County artists and organizations can apply for grants up to $500. Artistic disciplines can include, but are not limited to, crafts, dance, film, fiction, poetry, printmaking, sculpture, painting, video, play writing, performance, music composition and photography.

Awards to individual artists, who must have been a Chautauqua County resident for at least one year and be at least 18 years of. age, are based on creative excellence and are to be used for artistic development.

Eligible organizations must have non-profit status and may include libraries, municipalities, churches, and other community groups.

Applications are submitted online and must be received by midnight, Monday, April 15, 2024.

After applications are screened for eligibility and fulfillment of application requirements, they are reviewed by an advisory panel of Chautauqua County residents who are knowledgeable in the arts. The panel’s recommendations are presented to the United Arts Appeal board for approval.

Limited funds are available, and priority will be given to first-time applicants, new initiatives from past applicants, and applications which seek to serve or extend art to a diverse and/or broad sector of the community. Recipients must be able to complete their projects and submit a final report before March 31, 2025.

Application information and funding criteria is available on the Grants page at UnitedArtsAppeal.org.

For more information about the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County, call (716) 244-0657 or visit UnitedArtsAppeal.org.

Donations can also be sent to United Arts Appeal, PO Box 754, Jamestown, New York 14702.