United For HOPE Walk Taking Place In Ellery Saturday

The first-ever United for HOPE Walk Series is taking place during the month of September to bring attention to suicide prevention and promote mental wellness across the Southern Tier.

The series includes community walks held in Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua Counties.

The walk for Chautauqua County will be held at Ellery Town Park on Route 430 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, September 13.

To register, click here

The walk in Cattaraugus County will take place form 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 20 at Lincoln Park in Olean.

Each walk will include a brief program, remembrance activities, and a community walk designed to inspire connection, healing, and awareness. Walks are open to all and free to attend, but registration is encouraged.

Community members are encouraged to gather a team from workplaces, schools, churches, clubs, or neighborhoods, and walk together.

To register your group or find more details about the United for HOPE Walk Series, visit preventsuicidechq.com