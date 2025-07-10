United Way Accepting Nominations For Joseph H. Mason Award

The United Way of Chautauqua County is accepting nominations for the 2025 Joseph H. Mason Award.

The annual honor recognizes a local union member—active or retired—who demonstrates exceptional commitment to community service.

The award will be presented during the United Way’s annual “Salute to Labor” gala dinner which will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 9 at Chautauqua Institution’s Athenaeum Hotel.

Now in its 44th year, the Joseph H. Mason Award pays tribute to the late Joe Mason, a revered labor leader and United Way board member whose legacy of service and advocacy lives on through this recognition. Mason served as the Directing Business Representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, District 65, and was a staunch champion for working people throughout southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. His deep commitment to both organized labor and the United Way campaign laid the foundation for this longstanding partnership. His family continue to be actively involved in the community and organized labor.

The Joseph H. Mason Award is open to any active or retired union member from anywhere in Chautauqua County who has made a significant impact through volunteerism. Nominees may be involved with United Way initiatives and partner agencies, or contribute to the community through other meaningful forms of service.

Nominations are due in to United Way by August 22.

In 2024, two recipients were honored for their outstanding service and their unique distinction as dual union members: Scott Cummings, representing CSEA Local 6300 and IBEW Local 106 and Daryl Damcott, representing the Jamestown Teachers Association (NYSUT) and IATSE Local 266.

This dual recognition was a reflection of their remarkable contributions and a testament to the broad impact of organized labor across industries and causes.

Previous honorees include union members from a wide array of sectors, including public service, trades, education, and law enforcement.

Nomination forms are available to download online at www.uwayscc.org as well as through a digital form which can be found linked on United Way’s social media platforms. Completed forms can be mailed to 208 Pine Street, Jamestown, NY 14701.