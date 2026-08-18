United Way Announces 2026 Annual Campaign Co-Chairs

United Way of Chautauqua County is pleased to announce that David Maternowski of Dunkirk and Danielle Patti of Jamestown will serve as the volunteer Campaign Co-Chairs for its 2026 annual fundraising campaign.

Held in the final months of each year, United Way’s annual fundraising campaign provides the resources which fuels local impact. Last year, United Way-funded programs impacted the lives of local individuals 63,249 times and because of its annual fundraising campaign, UWCHQ continues to advance impact in the areas youth opportunity, healthy equity, community resiliency and self sufficiency throughout Chautauqua County.

A lifelong area resident and graduate of Dunkirk High School and the State University of New York at Fredonia, Maternowski brings decades of leadership experience and community involvement and a deep commitment to Chautauqua County to the role. He currently serves as Board President of Southern Tier Environments for the Living (STEL) and has held leadership positions with numerous community organizations, including the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, SUNY Fredonia College Council and the City of Dunkirk Zoning Board.

Professionally, Maternowski has spent 42 years with INX International Ink, where he currently serves as Global Vice President of Quality, Environmental Health & Safety, and Business Management Systems. His career with INX has provided him opportunities to travel internationally and gain valuable global experience. Throughout the years, Maternowski has remained deeply committed to supporting local organizations and community initiatives that improve the quality of life for county residents.

A dedicated advocate for children and families, Danielle Patti brings more than 25 years of experience in education, nonprofit service, and community leadership to the role. Her career in education began through a program with Chautauqua Striders at Washington Middle School in the Jamestown Public Schools district. In 2001, she joined the Southwestern Central School District as a school counselor before advancing into school leadership, serving as an assistant principal at Southwestern Elementary School, Principal of Robert H. Jackson Elementary School in Frewsburg, and later Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for the Frewsburg Central School District.

In addition to her work as a grant writer and strategic planner, Patti has seen United Way’s impact firsthand through her board service with both the Jamestown Community Learning Council and CASA of Chautauqua, two United Way-funded community partner agencies. She currently serves on the board of the Child Advocacy Program and is President of the Jamestown Skating Club, where she leads organizational planning, program development, and community engagement in support of youth.

In 2022, Patti founded DP Grant Procurement and Consultation to help organizations secure the resources they need to achieve their goals. She partners with nonprofit organizations and private companies to identify funding opportunities, develop strategic objectives, and secure grants and other funding that support their missions and long-term growth.

Maternowski has also experienced United Way’s work firsthand, having previously served on the organization’s Allocations Committee, where volunteers review funding requests from local programs seeking United Way support.

David and his wife, Kimberly, live in the Town of Dunkirk and are proud parents of their son, Jonathan.

Danielle and her husband, Ryan, live in the city of Jamestown with their two daughters, Ava and Gia.

United Way’s 2026 Fundraising Campaign will kick off on September 16, with additional details about campaign events, workplace giving opportunities, and ways to get involved to be announced in the coming weeks.