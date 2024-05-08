United Way Announces Katie Castro as new Director of Advancement

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has announced the hiring of Katie Castro as its new Director of Advancement.

Each year, the United Way distributes funds to 29 local agencies which facilitate 42 programs. The Director of Advancement cultivates the many important relationships and strategic partnerships which help make that possible.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said about Katie, “Her leadership and connections locally make her the perfect person to oversee our donor relations and to develop and manage our partnerships with the community. As Director of Advancement, she will work collaboratively to ensure the success of ongoing initiatives as well as develop and manage new opportunities for our growth and for long-term change in southern Chautauqua County.”

Castro is the founder and principal of Ally Co, a local venture and consulting studio for businesses and nonprofits. She is also a member of the preaching team at Zion Covenant Church, a board member of the Chautauqua Leadership Network, and a member of the Women Speakers Collective.

Castro is a Bemus Point native and graduate of Maple Grove High School. Having spent many years living and working in Honduras, she now makes her home in Bemus Point with her three children.