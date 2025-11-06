United Way Calling For Volunteers To Help With VITA Program

The United Way of Chautauqua County is calling for volunteers to help prepare taxes.

Each year, United Way facilitates the federal Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, training volunteers to provide free tax preparation for qualifying residents.

United Way is beginning the steps of coordinating tax preparation sites throughout the county. The number of volunteers directly impacts how many sites can be staffed as well as the availability of appointments at each site.

Without fail, the requests for free tax preparation here in Chautauqua County outpaces available appointments each year. The program’s success hinges on dedicated volunteers who prepare tax returns, assist with intake, and provide critical translation services.

Last year, volunteers logged a total of 1,504 hours of service with United Way. More than 1,300 households across the county were assisted, with volunteers preparing 1,231 federal and 1,264 state tax returns. More than $1.5 million in tax refunds were returned to local working families and seniors, saving more than $325,000 in tax preparation fees.

Training for tax preparation will begin soon. Volunteers need no prior experience; all training and IRS certification are provided. Beyond preparing taxes, site support volunteers are needed for intake, welcoming clients and helping with paperwork. Additionally, translators, especially those fluent in Spanish, are much needed in order to help as many families as possible this coming year.

Volunteer opportunities will be available in Dunkirk, Jamestown, Mayville, Sinclairville and potentially other locations. Volunteers will be needed between January and April on Saturdays, weekday evenings and some weekday afternoons.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Interested volunteers can reach out to United Way of Chautauqua County by:

Calling 716-483-1561

Texting “UWVITA” to 41444

Emailing volunteer@UnitedWayCHQ.org

The program will operate at community sites throughout Chautauqua County starting in late January. All scheduling of appointments will be handled by 211 Western New York, a free service funded in part by United Way of Chautauqua County.