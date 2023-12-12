WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / United Way Hires New Community Impact Manager

United Way Hires New Community Impact Manager

By Leave a Comment

Eric Rinaldo

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has hired Eric Rinaldo as its new Community Impact Manager.

The Community Impact Manager provides administrative oversight over the distribution of funds to 29 local agencies. They also over see the allocations process which determines how donor dollars are distributed each funding cycle.

Rinaldo previously worked for five years in Colorado at the John McConnell Math and Science Center. During that time, he collaborated with district leaders to curate and create detailed curriculum for students, wrote grants and worked training college intern teachers each year. He joins United Way having recently put his data analysis skills and leadership abilities to use as a team leader at both Target and Wegmans.

Rinaldo is originally from Jamestown and graduated from Southwestern. He now makes Bemus Point his home.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.