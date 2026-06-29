United Way Is Accepting Nominations For Joseph H. Mason Award

The United Way of Chautauqua County is accepting nominations for the 2026 Joseph H. Mason Award.

This annual honor recognizes a local union member who is active or retired and who demonstrates exceptional commitment to community service.

Now in its 45th year, the award pays tribute to the late Joe Mason, a revered labor leader and United Way board member whose legacy of service and advocacy lives on through this recognition.

For this award, United Way partners with organized labor each year to select one of its own to be recognized. Nominations are open to any active or retired union member from anywhere in Chautauqua County who has made a significant impact through volunteerism. Nominees may be involved with United Way initiatives and partner agencies, or contribute to the community through other meaningful forms of service.

Completed nomination forms must reach United Way by Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The United Way Labor Committee and past award recipients will review nominations in September, and the honoree will be recognized at United Way’s annual “Salute to Labor” gala dinner on Wednesday, October 21, at 6 p.m. at the Athenaeum Hotel on the grounds of Chautauqua Institution.

Mason served as the Directing Business Representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, District 65, and was a staunch champion for working people throughout southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. His deep commitment to both organized labor and the United Way campaign laid the foundation for a partnership that continues today, and his family remains actively involved in the community and organized labor.

Previous honorees include union members from a wide array of sectors, including public service, trades, education, and law enforcement.

The 2025 award was presented posthumously to the late James S. “Jim” Bickhart of Dunkirk, a towering figure in labor and civic leadership whose involvement stretched from the shop floor to the halls of labor governance. Bickhart began his career with Allegheny Ludlum Corporation in 1967, rising through the ranks of United Steelworkers Local 2693 and later serving as International Staff Representative for USWA District 4, while building an extensive record of service on local boards and community organizations. The award was accepted by Theresa Bickhart, his wife of more than 56 years and his longtime partner in causes close to their hearts.

Bickhart’s recognition marked two firsts in the award’s history: He was the first honoree from northern Chautauqua County, and the first associated with the United Steelworkers of America. His selection reflects the award’s countywide reach, and United Way encourages nominations from every corner of Chautauqua County and every sector of organized labor.

Nomination forms are available to download online at www.UnitedWayCHQ.org. Completed forms can be mailed to 208 Pine Street, Jamestown, NY 14701.