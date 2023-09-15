United Way Kicks Off $1.4 Million Annual Campaign

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County kicked off its annual campaign Thursday with a goal to raise $1.4 million.

Rex and Michelle “Micki” McCray are co-chairing this year’s campaign.

Micki said the couple has long supported the annual campaign, “We have supported it, both of us, for 45 years through payroll deduction. It was how we were introduced to it. My mother was an Allocations Committee member all through the (19)70s, 80s, and 90s. So, it just came naturally. We touched on how we’re so surprised that people don’t know about it because it’s been something we’ve been aware of all this time. And we just thought that this is the time to step up and help.”

Micki said 100% of donations stays in the Chautauqua County community, “It helps everyone from children, you know the pre-school, the screenings, the school-age kids. It feeds the ones who can’t afford to be eating in our community. It helps the elderly who don’t have other resources to get them out of their house. So, it’s just a full, rounded community effort.”

The United Way serves 29 agencies and 42 programs in Southern Chautauqua County.

To learn more about the United Way and to donate, visit uwayscc.org.