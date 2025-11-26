United Way, Lake Erie Wine Country Partnering On ‘Gift Of Giving’ Donation Drive

United Way is partnering with Lake Erie Wine Country this holiday season to help keep local families warm.

From November 28 through December 15, the twenty wineries of Lake Erie Wine Country will collect new winter items as part of a new regional initiative called “Gift of Giving.” All donated items will be collected and distributed by United Way of Chautauqua County and United Way of Erie County.

Visitors who contribute a donation will receive a complimentary wine tasting, with offerings varying by winery.

A full list of participating wineries, including hours and locations, is available at www.lakeeriewinecountry.org.

Suggested donations include new gloves and mittens, winter hats, scarves, and socks.

In Chautauqua County, United Way will distribute the items to the following community partners:

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry

Salvation Army of Dunkirk

Salvation Army of Jamestown

Boys & Girls Club of Northern Chautauqua County

Boys & Girls Club of Jamestown

Community Helping Hands

UCAN City Mission

Chautauqua County After School and Childcare Programs

All donations remain within the county where they are given, ensuring local impact.

To make a donation to Gift of Giving, text “GiftOfGiving” to 41444 or for more information, contact UWCHQ Communications and Marketing Manager by emailing ndean@UnitedWayCHQ.org or calling 716-483-1561.