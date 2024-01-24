United Way Reaches $1.4 Million Campaign Goal

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has reached its $1.4 million annual campaign goal.

The announcement came at the agency’s 2023 Campaign Celebration Tuesday night.

Executive Director Amy Rohler said meeting this goal means the agency can do more, “We can invest in more community programs. We can look toward solving some of those larger issues. The more money we can raise and the more donors we can get to contribute to United Way, it just means we have the flexibility to invest in the programs that really need those funds.”

Rohler said the biggest challenge is to get new donors, “Less than 5% of people donated to United Way in Chautauqua County. And, so, we have got to find a way to get more people to just give a little bit. But when we’re all doing it, it makes a big difference to a lot of people. So, that’s really our goal for next year, is more new donors.”

Rohler added that 14% of the people who donated to the 2023 campaign were new donors.

The celebration on Tuesday also included the awarding of community impact awards. YWCA Jamestown‘s Office Manager Rebekah LaMountain and Jamestown Boys & Girls Club Team Coordinator and Athletic Coordinator Jordan Thomas were presented with those awards.

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County funds 42 programs administered by 29 agencies. 100% of the donations stay local.