United Way Receives Funding For Emergency Food and Shelter Programs

Chautauqua County will receive $45,455 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The award was made by the Emergency Food & Shelter Program’s (EFSP) National Board.

Locally, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County leads the Emergency Food and Shelter Program and is responsible for distributing these awards. The purpose of these dollars is to expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.

Those interested should contact United Way immediately by calling (716) 483-1561 for an application.

