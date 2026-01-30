United Way Surpasses $1.7 Million Goal For 2025 Fundraising Campaign

The United Way of Chautauqua County has surpassed its $1.7 million goal for the 2025 Fundraising Campaign.

At the organization’s annual Campaign Celebration event held Tuesday, United Way staff revealed that this year’s campaign raised a total of $1,766,124.96 in donations and pledges.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said, “This campaign has been a reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together with a shared purpose. The generosity we saw this year wasn’t just about meeting a goal — it was about recognizing that the need is great here in Chautauqua County, and how supporting United Way means ensuring local programs continue to address those needs.”

United Way funds 46 local programs run by 38 community partner agencies, as well as its own programs and initiatives. Last year, local residents were positively impacted a total of 63,249 times because of efforts fueled by United Way.

The 2025 Fundraising Campaign was co-chaired by Andy and Lisa Goodell.

As part of each year’s Campaign Celebration, Impact Awards were presented to Jacob Thierfeldt of Wegmans; and Ron and Melissa Chwojdak, who volunteer with the American Red Cross of Western New York.