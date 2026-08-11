United Way’s Day Of Caring Registration Open Until August 14

Registration is open until Friday for United Way of Chautauqua County’s second annual Day of Caring.

The event is a local day of service which brings together individuals, community groups, families and businesses to complete volunteer projects at sites throughout the county.

All projects are 2.5-hours long, with some options in the morning and others in the afternoon. Many of the project sites are family friendly and each project is designed to help the participating organizations advance their missions and expand their capacity for critical services.

UWCHQ’s 2026 Day of Caring will be held Friday, August 21 with volunteer registration ending Friday, August 14.

Last year, a total of 66 individuals provided nearly 300 volunteer hours, completing more than a dozen projects at 12 sites. This year, the United Way has coordinated with 13 agencies to offer projects at 15 sites. More than 100 volunteers are needed.

To view the individual projects and sites or to register as a volunteer, visit UnitedWayCHQ.org or text “CaringCHQ” to 41444.

UWCHQ’s 2026 Day of Caring is being put on in partnership with Live CHQ and Univera. Every volunteer will receive a Day of Caring t-shirt to wear at their project site. Workplaces are encouraged to volunteer in teams.

For more information, visit UnitedWayCHQ.org, text “CaringCHQ” to 41444 or contact Eric Rinaldo calling 716-483-1561 or emailing erinaldo@unitedwaychq.org.