United Ways in Chautauqua County Considering Merger

The United Way of Northern Chautauqua County and United Way of Southern Chautauqua County are exploring merging into one county-wide organization.

The two non-profits say this is a move to make operations more cost-effective and to amplify community impact following growing collaboration between the two organizations.

In a press release, both United Way offices said there have been cost savings in recent years through shared employees and shared service agreements. For several years now, the two United Ways have jointly administered the federal Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program in the county, providing free tax preparation services for those who qualify. Additionally, both organizations fund some of the same county-wide agencies. The growing overlap initiated discussion of a possible merger in late 2023.

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Executive Director Amy Rohler said, “By leveraging the strengths of the two United Ways into one, the proposed consolidation stands to bring about increased organizational effectiveness, a better donor experience, and enhanced support for the 34 partner agencies we fund.” Rohler also currently serves in a part-time administrative role for the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County.

After preliminary conversations, the merger task force was formed in December 2023, to more fully consider the creation of a single countywide United Way. The representative group is comprised of three board members from each organization. The group has sought feedback from partner agencies, financial supporters, municipal leaders and stakeholders from throughout the county.

The taskforce drafted a “Values Proposition” which outlines the reasoning for a merged United Way of Chautauqua County. That document can be found on the website of each organization, as can answers to a list of frequently asked questions about the prospective merger.

The United Ways also hired the New York Council of Nonprofits (NYCON) to advise them on the legal process for a merger, with funding from the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation. NYCON has provided consulting services for dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout New York State, including other United Way organizations.

In June, the board of directors of each United Way will review and vote on a merger proposal, as will the membership of UWSCC in July. If the proposal is approved, the two agencies will launch an initial affiliation and begin to work on a joint, county-wide fundraising campaign for 2024. Ultimately, a formal merger application would need to be reviewed and approved by the New York State Attorney General’s office, which would likely complete its decision-making in 2025.

Anyone with comments and questions on the potential merger can call Amy Rohler at (716) 483-1561 or email her at ARohler@uwayscc.org. UWNCC Board President Tyler Gotowkacan be reached by emailing TGotowka@lawleyinsurance.com