United Ways Raise Record $1.8 Million

The United Ways of Chautauqua County have raised a record $1.8 million as part of their 2024 campaign.

The total of $1,801,385.57 is a 12% increase from the previous year, and the most raised collectively since 2002.

This was the first county-wide campaign since the United Ways announced the consolidation efforts of the Northern County and Southern County United Way agencies.

The donations will go to support 48 local programs facilitated by 34 partner agencies in the community.

With nearly twice as many workplace presentations as last year, United Way staff reached 4,916 workers – which contributed to the 63% increase in individual donorship realized in this year’s campaign.

In total, United Way staff gave 152 presentations in the last few months at workplaces throughout Chautauqua County.

Last year alone, United Way programs impacted the lives of local residents 32,991 times.