UPMC Chautauqua President Leaving For New Job At UPMC Hamot

UPMC Chautauqua‘s president will be leaving to become the new president of UPMC Hamot.

Brian Durniok has been serving since July as the interim president of UPMC Hamot. He was chosen following a national executive search to fill the role.

Durniok will continue to serve as president of UMPC Chautauqua in Jamestown and UPMC Northwest in Venango County while a search is conducted for his replacement.

He joined UPMC in 1995 as a director of human resources at UPMC Horizon in Mercer County. He served as vice president of human resources at UPMC Hamot, and later UPMC Northwest and UPMC Chautauqua, from 2013 to 2018. Durniok was appointed president of UPMC Northwest in 2017. In January 2019, he was also appointed president of UPMC Chautauqua.

At UPMC Chautauqua, Durniok was instrumental in transforming and improving the health care and services provided in the southwestern New York region since affiliating with UPMC six years ago. Since that affiliation, UPMC has invested more than $54 million in UPMC Chautauqua to enhance staff, technology, facilities, infrastructure and other key areas.

Durniok graduated from Thiel College with a bachelor’s degree in business. He received a master’s degree in business administration from Baker College.