USDA Announces Recall of Nearly 10 Million Pounds of Ready-To-Eat Meat, Poultry Due to Listeria Concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced a recall of nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to possible listeria contamination.

Produced between June 19 and October 8, 2024, the affected products made by Oklahoma-based pre-cooked meat producer BrucePac were shipped to establishments and distributors nationwide, then distributed to restaurants and institutions like Wegmans, Walmart and Target, according to the recall posted on October 9.

Initially, the FSIS said the recalled goods have the establishment numbers 51205 or P-51205 inside or under the USDA mark of inspection on their labels, but it cautioned later that some recalled products could bear a different number “due to further distribution and processing by other establishments.”

The FSIS is encouraging consumers to review a 326-page list of labels and products included in the recall. The list has images of labels with 7-Eleven, Amazon Kitchen, Boston Market, Dole, Taylor Farms, Giant Eagle and ReadyMeals branding, among several other name brands.

Among the recalled items are chicken-based salad bowls, wraps, sandwiches, burritos and pastas.

The USDA is continuing to update the list of affected products and suggests checking back at FSIS.gov frequently.

The FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be available in restaurants, institutions and other establishments, and urged that “these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”