Vaccination Events Are Set for Senior Citizens in Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County’s Office for Aging Services is holding a series of vaccination events for senior citizens this winter.

The events are being held in collaboration with Rite Aid pharmacy staff as well as community-based organizations, churches, schools, libraries, and other entities to facilitate onsite vaccinations.

These vaccinations offered will include influenza, Covid-19, pneumonia, and more.

Vaccination events for January include:

· 1/18: Pine Valley Central School 3-6PM

· 1/19: Clymer Schools, 2:30-4:30 PM

· 1/23 Forestville Wesleyan Church 12:30-2:30PM

· 1/30: Healing Word Ministry Food Pantry, 3-5 PM

· 1/31: North Haven Apartments & Sherman Central Schools, 2-4 PM

Looking ahead to February, additional vaccination opportunities are scheduled for:

· 2/7 Community Connections of Findley Lake center 1PM- 3PM

· 2/13: Dunkirk Boys and Girls Club, 3-6 PM

· 2/17: Blackwell Chapel Zion Church, 12-2 PM

· 2/21: Dunkirk Senior Center, 10:30-12:30 PM

More vaccination clinics are expected to be added in March.

The clinics are being funded through a USAging’s Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative (ADVC) vaccine grant.

Those interested in learning more about the clinics are asked to contact Chautauqua County’s Office for Aging Services via NY Connect.

Specially trained operators are available via telephone at (716) 753-4582. Additional information is also posted online at chqgov.com/office-aging/Office-for-the-Aging.