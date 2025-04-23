Vatican Grants Suspension of SS. Peter & Paul Merger

SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church has been granted a suspension in the merger with St. James Catholic Church from the Vatican.

The letter from the Dicastry for the Clergy was shared in the “Save Holy Apostles Parish!” Facebook group Tuesday. The post sharing the letter stated the Vatican has reached out to Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher for a response from him. The post said the Vatican will be looking through the evidence sent to them and rendering a decision at some point in the future.

The merger had been initially placed on hold by the Buffalo diocese in February.

In September 2024, the Diocese announced the decision to close and sell four churches in Chautauqua County including SS. Peter and Paul in Jamestown.

Parishes that would remain open include St. James in Jamestown, Sacred Heart in Lakewood, and St. Patrick in Randolph. Holy Apostles St. John site in Jamestown will remain a secondary worship site.

A group of current and former parishioners of Holy Apostles Parish at SS. Peter and Paul Church have been working since this past fall to prevent SS. Peter and Paul Church from being closed and sold. Updates on their activity can be found on the Facebook Group titled “Save Holy Apostles Parish!“