Vehicles Violating Noise Ordinance Face Towing After 3 Tickets

Motorists who violate Jamestown’s noise ordinance three times can now face having their vehicle towed by the City.

Jamestown City Council passed the update to the City’s Noise ordinance Monday night

that adds language to allow Jamestown Police to have a car towed and impounded as a public nuisance after the third violation for noise. Councilman At Large Jeff Russell proposed an amendment that was passed unanimously that clarified that the vehicle would be towed whether it was the operator’s or vehicle’s third noise violation.

Council also passed a resolution increasing impoundment fees for abandoned dogs while adding language that states that any dog left in the care of the city shelter will be considered abandoned after 45 days, at which time the dog will be placed up for adoption. City Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo said there has been an uptick of dogs being abandoned, which has come with increased costs for the city. He said the new language will help get dogs adopted faster without having to involve the Courts.