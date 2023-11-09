Veterans Day Events Set for Saturday

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held in downtown Jamestown Saturday.

American Legion Ira Lou Springs Post 149 and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Third and Main Streets. Another service will be held at St. Luke’s following that event.

Jamestown Community College’s Veterans and Military Aligned Student’s Club will host a Veterans Day 5K run/walk on Saturday.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Jamestown Campus Physical Education Complex parking lot, with the race starting at 11 a.m.

The cost to participate is $10 for students and veterans and $15 for community members. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers.

Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NY/Jamestown/VeteranDay5K.

Proceeds front the 5K support JCC’s Veterans Scholarship Fund and club activities.

Government offices, schools, and some organizations will be closed on Friday, November 10 in observance of Veterans Day.

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities said garbage and recycling collection will place as usual.

The BPU Yard Waste Site also will be open on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for its final day of the year.

BPU customers can pay bills by phone and online by credit card, debit card or e-check. Click on the blue “My Account” button at www.jamestownbpu.com for online payment. Phone payments may be made by calling 716- 661-1660, extension 3.

For reports of trouble in all BPU Divisions, after hours, customers may call 716-661-1640.