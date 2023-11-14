Violent Crime Down 6% In NYS For First Half of 2023

Violent crime has decreased 6% in New York State outside of New York City during the first six months of 2023 as compared with the first half of 2022.

Governor Kathy Hochul released the first comprehensive overview of crime trends across New York State for the first half of 2023.

Data collectively reported by police departments and sheriffs’ offices in 57 counties showed decreases in each of the four violent crime categories: murder (-27 percent), rape (-16 percent), robbery (-5 percent) and aggravated assault (-4 percent).

Hochul said there has been significant progress in the fight against gun violence and the record-level of public safety funding included in the state’s 2024 budget.

In the 57 counties outside of New York City, violent crimes involving a firearm decreased significantly in the first half of the year, with 397 fewer victims (2,046 vs. 2,443 or -16 percent) when compared to January through June 2022.

In the City of Jamestown, which receives funding through the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, the number of people killed by gun violence decreased from three in 2022 to one in 2023. Shooting incidents that resulted in an injury decreased from seven in 2022 to three in 2023. And the number of shooting incidents where a person was hit by gunfire also decreased from 10 in 2022 to three in 2023.

Hochul announced recently a targeted action plan to combat vehicle thefts, which builds upon other investments in the 2024 budget that support local law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations to further drive down gun violence, reduce recidivism, address the flow of deadly fentanyl, and improve the efficacy of the court system, which was disrupted by the pandemic.