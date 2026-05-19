Voters Across NYS To Vote On School District Budgets And More

Voters go to the polls across New York State today to vote on school budget proposals and more.

In the Jamestown Public Schools District, voters will consider a proposed $120,898,274 district budget for the 2026-27 school year. The budget includes no tax levy increase and the hiring of 15 new teachers. This is the twelfth year in a row the District has not raised taxes.

District Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations Brittnay Spry said if the budget is voted down, the district would need a contingency budget. This budget would have a reduction in buildings and grounds equipment, would eliminate the proposed assistant principal and secretarial position at the Innovation Center at Rogers; reduce some BOCES services, and eliminate any music and athletic equipment within the program budget.

Voters also will select three members to join the School Board. Current Board President Paul Abbott told WRFA his will be the last time he seeks election. Board member Christine Schnars also is seeking re-election. Newcomer Carmela Proctor is running to fill the third vacancy.

On the back of the ballot, there is a proposition allowing JPS to sell district property at 240 Harrison Street to the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.

Another item is a request by the James Prendergast Library to increase the organization’s budget by 20%, or $70,000.

Library Executive Director Tress Williams said the Prendergast Library’s current 2026 budget is $1,335,987. The library is funded through a tax district that was approved by voters in 2020. Money for the district is raised through a property tax that’s added to the School Tax bill.

Williams said the library is facing increased costs related to essential operations, including utilities, materials, technology and building maintenance.

Voting will take place at Lincoln Elementary, Jefferson Middle, and Washington Middle schools from noon to 9:00 p.m.

For more information on the 2026-27 school budget and the board member election, visit jpsny.org/vote. For more information on the library tax increase, visit prendergastlibrary.org.