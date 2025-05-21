Voters Approve Jamestown, Southwestern School Budgets

Voters approved the Jamestown Public Schools budget and all propositions on the ballot.

The $115.8 million 2025-26 school budget passed 322 to 55, a proposition to create a $10 million Capital Reserve Fund passed 329 to 45, and a proposition to create a $1.5 million Maintenance Repair Reserve Fund was approved by a vote of 338 to 28.

Incumbent School Board members Frank Galeazzo and Joe Pawelski were both re-elected to three-year terms that will begin July 1.

The results remain unofficial until the School Board’s Canvass Vote Meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Southwestern Central School District residents also approved their budget and propositions.

The $36.2 million budget passed 217 to 64. A proposition to purchase four school buses for up to $737,623 also passed. A second proposition to create a library tax to fund the Lakewood Memorial and Hazeltine Public Libraries also passed.