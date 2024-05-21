Voters Go To Polls Today To Vote on JPS Budget, School Board Members

Today is the day for voters to have their say on Jamestown Public Schools budget and vote for three members of the district’s school board.

The district’s proposed $104,566,897 budget for the 2024-25 school year includes a 0% increase to the tax levy as well as the creation of a $5 million dollar capital reserve fund that will help the district plan for future capital projects.

Three candidates are also on the ballot to fill three open seats on the district’s board of education — two three-year terms and one term that will expire on June 30, 2025.

The candidates are Joseph Calimeri, Frank Galeazzo, and Nina Karbacka.

Galeazzo is seeking his second full term on the Board of Education. He currently serves on the board’s Policy and Finance committees. Galeazzo and his wife, Elizabeth, have been City of Jamestown residents for 20 years and have two children. Galeazzo is a graduate of SUNY Alfred State and is currently the Information Services Manager at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. He was previously involved in local and regional PTA organizations.

Joseph Calimeri is seeking his first full term on the Board of Education. Calimeri, a 2003 JHS graduate, was appointed to fill a temporary vacancy on the Board in March. He has served as partner at Wright Calimeri, PLLC since 2017 after joining Wright Wright & Hampton in 2011. Calimeri holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and a law degree from Ohio North University College of Law. He resides in the city with his wife Leslie and two children.

Nina Karbacka is seeking her fourth term on the Board of Education. Karbacka holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in music education from SUNY Fredonia and 41 years of teaching experience, at all grade levels, in the Jamestown Public Schools. She is the president of the advisory committee for NYS Association of Small City School Districts, which gives her the opportunity to represent the community to legislators, and the NYS Commissioner, to promote funding and awareness for Jamestown schools. Karbacka has been an active volunteer and currently serves as president of the board of the Chautauqua Regional Youth Symphony and on the board of the Western NY Chamber Orchestra.

The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to three-year terms to commence July 1, 2024 and end on June 30, 2027. The individual who finishes in third place will be elected to a term that will commence on May 22, 2024 and end on June 30, 2025.

Voters can cast their vote at any of the three polling sites: Jefferson (195 Martin Road), Lincoln (301 Front Street), and Washington (159 Buffalo Street) schools. The polls will be open from noon to 9:00 p.m. today.

For more information on the 2024-25 school budget and the board member election, visit jpsny.org