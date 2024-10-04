Walk Against Domestic Violence, Unity Day Celebration Takes Place Today

The 27th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence and 22nd Annual Unity Day Celebration will take place in downtown Jamestown today.

The event, sponsored by the Chautauqua County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, will begin at 11:45 a.m. at the Northwest Arena on Third Street and conclude at Tracy Plaza by Jamestown City Hall.

Participants will walk down Third Street to demonstrate unity against domestic violence. The Unity Day event at City Hall will feature speakers who will share their experiences.

This year’s keynote speaker is Amanda Case who will recount her personal journey as a child affected by domestic violence, sharing the tragic story of her mother, who was murdered by her father in the 1990s. Amber Harper will share her story of recovery from domestic violence. Both speakers emphasize the importance of community support in breaking the cycle of violence and advocating for survivors.

All community members are encouraged to wear purple in solidarity and support of the cause.

If you or someone you know needs to report domestic violence in the Jamestown area, contact Jamestown Police Officer Emma Ward with Project Crossroads at (716) 483-7718 or via email: warde@jpdny.com. The Salvation Army Anew Center 24-hour hotline is also an available resource: 1-800-252-8748.