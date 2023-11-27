Wastewater Rates Going Up For BPU Customers

Wastewater rates are going up for Jamestown Board of Public Utilities customers in 2024.

The BPU voted on Monday, November 20 to approve the 2024 Water and Wastewater Division budgets.

While there is no change in the water division’s base rate, average residential wastewater customers will pay approximately eighty cents more each month on the wastewater bill.

Since 2009, the only adjustments to Wastewater rates have been in 2017 and 2022.

In the 2024 Wastewater Division budget, operating expenses will total $5,401,235, compared to the 2023 budget of $5,382,264.

The 2024 Wastewater capital budget stands at $1.71 Million. Major capital items include a digester clean-out, a sand filter rehabilitation project, bar screen replacements and installation of a new diesel generator.

The 2024 Water Division budget includes operating expenses of $5,519,993 compared to the 2023 figure of $5,310,650.

The 2024 Water Division capital budget stands at $3,126,118, with major projects including water main and service replacements, vehicle replacements and a new generator at the Peterson Water Division Building on Buffalo Street.

The Water, Solid Waste and District Heating budgets have been approved for 2024 with no base rate increases. Separate from the variable monthly Fuel Adjustment Charge, electric rates also will remain unchanged in the new year.