Water Conservation Order Goes Into Effect For Fredonia Water Customers at Midnight, April 13

A water conservation order will go into effect for Village of Fredonia water customers beginning at midnight, Saturday, April 13 until further notice.

The conservation order includes those who live in the town of Pomfret.

The Chautauqua County Health Department reports the Village of Fredonia will begin water treatment plant maintenance on Monday, April 15.

Health Department officials said water customers should prepare for a potential boil water order, have a supply of water on hand, and conserve water starting at midnight tomorrow.

To store safe drinking water, use food-grade water storage containers. FDA-approved food-grade storage containers will not transfer toxic substances into the water. They can be found at surplus or camping supply stores.

DO NOT USE containers that were previously used to hold liquid or solid toxic chemicals, such as bleach or pesticides.

Clean and sanitize water storage containers before use

For more information, contact the Village of Fredonia at (716) 679-2307 or the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.