Weapons Detection System To Be Piloted at JHS Varsity Football Game

Jamestown Public Schools will be testing a weapons detector system at the Jamestown High School football game this Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the district is renting the open gate system equipment from Chautauqua Institution, “There were one of the two systems that were leading our decision making as to whether we would go with them or not. This is the less expensive version that performed about the same as the extremely expensive version. So, the recommendation of the sub-committee of the Safety & Security Committee that studied this was that we should try, for low cost, to see if can rent one or two, try them out at sporting events like football and basketball.”

Whitaker said the cost for rental of the two units from Chautauqua Institution for the game is $10. He said the system will just be used at the main entrance for the game as this is just a pilot at this time, “This is the, let’s try a couple, see what hang-ups there are in our process, and the entrance process, whatever may come up so that we can learn to do it most efficiently. And then, if we can do it successfully we would expand it to that second version of the process.”

The Jamestown High School football game against Bennet High School will take place at 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 13 at Strider Field.