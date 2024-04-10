Wegmans Holding Fundraiser Event To Benefit the United Way

Wegmans will hold a special “250 Club” event to benefit the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County.

The event will take place Thursday, May 2 at the Celoron American Legion on Jackson Avenue. It will feature basket raffles, split club and blind bag auctions as well as food and drinks available for purchase. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m with drawings starting at 6:30 p.m.

No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to purchase tickets or participate in the drawings, though it will be a family friendly event.

Tickets are $40 and available for sale at Wegmans on Fairmount Avenue. Only 250 tickets will be sold.

During the event, all tickets will be drawn. The 1st and every 10th ticket will win $40. The last five tickets drawn will win $100, $150, $200 and $500 respectively. All losing tickets will then be compiled for a final drawing for $50. Winners don’t have to be present to receive their prize money.

If you or your business would like to donate a basket or item for the raffle, contact Luis Castro at FrontEndManager.Store088@wegmans.com or Rachel Anderson at Rachel.Anderson@Wegmans.com.