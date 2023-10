Wegmans is recalling 32-ounce ‘Imagine Chicken Bone Broth” products due to potential microbial contamination.

The grocery store chain posted the details of the recall on its website.

Any 32-ounce container of the ‘Imagine Chicken Bone Broth’ with a November 6, 2023 expiration date should be returned at the Wegmans service desk. You will get a full refund.

For more information, visit wegmans.com